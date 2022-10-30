University of Missouri Extension will host eight regional seminars Nov. 4 through Dec. 8 to update agricultural lenders on four factors that will affect lending decisions and client success in 2023: Commodity price outlook, current and proposed government policies, international trade, and farmland values and rental rates.
“Uncertainty in agricultural markets and policy was a main theme in 2022 and is expected to be a leading theme in 2023,” said MU Extension agricultural economist Ben Brown. “Analysts from the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute have been busy trying to separate fact from fiction and shed light on many pressing issues related to outlooks for Missouri’s commodity prices and farm income.”
Brown said lenders can use information from the seminars when evaluating loan applications and in conversations with their clientele.
Speakers will include several MU agricultural economists: Scott Brown will discuss livestock and macroeconomic outlook, Ben Brown will provide the latest crop outlook, and Joe Horner or Ryan Milhollin will review the 2023 farm enterprise budgets and provide an outlook on input costs. A Farm Service Agency representative will provide an agency update, and a loan specialist from the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority will discuss available programs. MU faculty will share new resources ag lenders and their clients can use to manage farms in 2023.
Dates and locations are as follows: Nov. 4 at Springfield, Nov. 16 at Kirksville, Nov. 21 at Sikeston, Nov. 22 at Mexico, Nov. 30 at Maryville, Dec. 2 at Marshall, Dec. 7 at Clinton, and Dec. 8 at Jefferson City.
