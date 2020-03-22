In response to the spread of COVID-19, the University of Missouri Extension Regional Hay School scheduled for the evenings of March 31, April 2 and 7 will be changed to an online format.
The school will begin each evening at 6 p.m. and last till 8 p.m. The online format will be Zoom and I will share link to participant upon registration. MU Extension Agriculture Specialists will educate the public on topics of how and when to produce quality hay, the economics of hay production, the agronomic impact on the soil, and cattle nutrition and hay feeding.
The revised fee for the workshop will be $20 per person. To attend, register by contacting the Dade County MU Extension Center at 417-637-2112 and mail fee to 2 North Main Street, Greenfield, MO 65661 by March 27. In addition, you can register online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/regional-hay-school-lockwood-mo by the deadline.
For more information, contact the Dade County MU Extension Center or Patrick Davis at 417-276-3313 or davismp@missouri.edu.
