The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service is reminding Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming farmers and ranchers that the window is closing on the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. NASS is encouraging U.S. producers who have not returned their completed ag census questionnaires to do so as soon as possible to avoid additional mail, phone, email, text, and in-person follow-up, which is currently underway.

NASS is reminding producers that if they produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022, or normally would have produced and sold that much, they meet USDA’s definition of a farm. However, federal law requires everyone who received the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire complete and return it, even if they do not currently meet this definition. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.

