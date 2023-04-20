The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service is reminding Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming farmers and ranchers that the window is closing on the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. NASS is encouraging U.S. producers who have not returned their completed ag census questionnaires to do so as soon as possible to avoid additional mail, phone, email, text, and in-person follow-up, which is currently underway.
NASS is reminding producers that if they produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022, or normally would have produced and sold that much, they meet USDA’s definition of a farm. However, federal law requires everyone who received the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire complete and return it, even if they do not currently meet this definition. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
The Census of Agriculture remains the only comprehensive and impartial source of agriculture data for every state and county in the nation. Census data are used by policymakers, trade associations, researchers, agribusinesses, educators, and many others. The information helps inform decisions on farm policy, rural development, the development of farm technologies, and more. It also aids in the creation and funding of loans and insurance programs and other forms of assistance.
Federal law under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113 requires that NASS keep all submissions confidential, use the information for statistical purposes only, and publish aggregate data to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation.
NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024. To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. On the website, producers and other data users can access frequently asked questions, past ag census data, special study information, and more. For state specific questions, please contact your USDA NASS State Statistician at 1-800-392-3202: Arizona—Dave DeWalt, Colorado—Rodger Ott, Montana—Eric Sommer, New Mexico—Margie Whitcotton, Utah—John Hilton, and Wyoming—Leslee Lohrenz.
