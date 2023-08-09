20230808-ternandplover-01-nt.jpg
Alisa Halpin (left) floats a least tern egg in a cup of water to determine the age of the nest; the buoyancy of the egg shows how many days old the eggs are. Her daughter, Summer Larkihn, marks the number of the nest on a rock for future reference as part of the Tern and Plover Conservation Partnership. (Photo courtesy of Sophia Balunek.)

Kneeling in an expanse of sand in Saunders County under bright morning light, Alisa Halpin gently held a least tern egg, then placed it in a small cup of water. Her adult daughter, Summer Larkihn, knelt beside her and watched.

If a tern egg sinks to the bottom, it’s relatively young. If it floats, it’s an older egg. Understanding an egg’s age is important information for conservationists working to protect species habitat. That goal is the mission of Nebraska’s long-standing Tern and Plover Conservation Partnership, housed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources.

