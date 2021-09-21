A new, patented concrete splashboard is now being offered by Morton Buildings, Morton, Illinois, to make post-frame buildings stronger and more durable by completely removing structural wood from touching the ground.
The industry-exclusive splashboard has been introduced throughout parts of the central and southern Plains and Pacific Northwest. Sean Cain, president of Morton Buildings, said the concrete splashboard offers a permanent solution compared to standard wood splashboards that have the potential to rot, decay or simply just look worn over time.
The new splashboard is offered as an optional upgrade for most post-frame buildings that use the Morton Foundation System. That system consists of lower concrete columns that eliminate wood in the ground, avoiding natural decay and protecting against costly repairs. The splashboard is connected to the top of the columns, extending around the bottom of the building perimeter.
For more information, see a representative or visit mortonbuildings.com.
