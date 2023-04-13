U.S. Drought Monitor illustration for Wyoming

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, at least some portion of Wyoming has been in Extreme Drought (D3) for 142 consecutive weeks as of April 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor.)

For Wyomingites interested in current and predicted drought status, temperatures and precipitation levels, the Wyoming Conditions and Monitoring Team facilitates monthly webinars open to the public.

Founded in response to an ongoing drought that emerged in 2020, the WCMT brings together state, federal, university and tribal partners to monitor and report drought-related information to the people of Wyoming and U.S. Drought Monitor.

