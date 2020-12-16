Know a Montana rancher, farmer or forestland owner who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2021 Montana Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 21 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Montana, the $10,000 award is presented with the State of Montana and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Rangeland Resources Committee.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The application deadline is March 15, 2021. Applications can be emailed to sbarta@mt.gov or postmarked by March 15, 2021, and mailed to Leopold Conservation Award, c/o State Coordinator Rangeland Resources Program, Dept. of Natural Resources & Conservation, 220 W. Lamme, Suite 1A, Bozeman, MT 59715.
Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
The first Montana Leopold Conservation Award was presented in 2019 to Bill and Dana Milton of Roundup. The 2020 recipients were Craig and Conni French of Malta.
