Know a Montana rancher, farmer or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2020 Montana Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Montana, the $10,000 award is presented with the Office of Governor Steve Bullock, Montana Department of Agriculture, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Rangeland Resources Committee.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application is found at https://sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/Montana-2020-CFN.pdf.
Applications must be postmarked by March 15 and mailed to:
Leopold Conservation Award
c/o DNRC-CARDD
1539 11th Ave., P.O. Box 201601
Helena, MT 59620
Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
The first Montana Leopold Conservation Award was presented earlier this year to Bill and Dana Milton of Roundup.
The 2019 Montana Leopold Conservation Award was made possible through the generous support of the Office of Governor Steve Bullock, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Rangeland Resources Committee, Montana Department of Agriculture, Sand County Foundation, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Sibanye-Stillwater, World Wildlife Fund, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Bayer Crop Science, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative, Montana Weed Control Association, Ranchers Stewardship Alliance, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Society for Range Management – Northern Great Plains Section, Western Landowners Alliance, and The Wildlife Society of Montana.
