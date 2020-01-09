The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center extends an invitation to all to attend the Annual MCHF Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering, Feb. 8 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.
The Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Tickets are $30 per person. Early registration is recommended as this event sells out well in advance each year!
The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction will kick off at 7 p.m. This event will feature a Chuckwagon Buffet dinner and live Western music by the Merle Travis Band. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Tickets to the Cowboy Ball are $75 per person or $570 for an eight-person table.
Register by calling 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org. Reserve a hotel room at the Heritage Inn by calling 406-761-1900.
