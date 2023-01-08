The Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana State University, Montana Agricultural Business Association, and Montana Agricultural Business Foundation announce the inaugural Montana AgTech Innovation & Investment Summit set for Jan. 24 in Great Falls.
The summit is calling for applications to all interested ag focused businesses. Application options include both the Montana Agricultural Speed-Pitch Competition and those interested in a vendor booth to advertise goods and services.
