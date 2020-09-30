The Montana Department of Agriculture has postponed the 2021 Young Ag Couples Conference due to health risks posed by the coronavirus public health crisis.
Sponsored by MDA in cooperation with other agricultural organizations in Montana, the Young Ag Couples Conference is a professional development opportunity for young farm and ranch couples throughout the state to learn about communication skills, successful agriculture practices, estate planning, and other aspects of leadership.
“It was a difficult decision to cancel the Young Ag Couples Conference this year,” said Director Ben Thomas. “This is an event we look forward to hosting every year, but the risks posed by the current health crisis simply outweighed the rewards this year. So much of the event centers around networking and building lasting connections, and we decided it just was not possible to safely give attendees the full experience this time around.”
The 2022 conference will be held in mid-January in Helena. To qualify, couples should be actively engaged in agriculture or agribusiness. Participants are usually nominated by Montana agriculture organizations, but those interested in attending the conference in 2022, or learning more about the conference can view updates on the conference’s Facebook page or contact Dani Jones at 406-444-2402 or by email at danielle.jones@mt.gov.
The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.
