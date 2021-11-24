The Montana Department of Agriculture is announcing the availability of grants up to $2,500 to help Montana businesses pay for exhibition costs at trade shows outside the state through its Trade Show Assistance Program.
“The Trade Show Assistance Program helps Montana Ag businesses expand into new markets and grow their value-added businesses,” said Christy Clark, acting director at Montana Department of Agriculture. “The department is pleased to provide this opportunity for folks to showcase their agricultural products and have a Montana presence at trade shows outside the state.”
The Trade Show Assistance Program assists Montana agriculture companies in exploring domestic wholesale markets by encouraging exhibition at trade shows outside the state. New and established companies alike are invited to apply for 50% reimbursement of tradeshow exhibition expenses up to $2,500. Full program guidelines are available on the department’s website at agr.mt.gov. Applications are due 15 days prior to the trade show event and can also be accessed at agr.mt.gov/marketing-assistance.
