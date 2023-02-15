Mid-Kansas Cooperative is pleased to announce the launch of an apprenticeship program to hire agricultural equipment operators, CDL drivers and operations specialists through Kansas Farm Bureau’s Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program.

“This apprenticeship program formalizes the training and opportunities for career growth that have existed at MKC for years. We believe that clarifying our commitment through this opportunity provides people with or without agricultural experience a clear path to a rewarding role in our organization.” – Anne Anderton Warren, executive vice president and chief talent officer at MKC, said.

