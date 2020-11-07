Missourians in crisis can take advantage of a free 24-hour hotline for stress counseling as well as information and referrals on legal, financial, crisis/disaster and personal health topics. Individuals can seek help by phone or live online chat.
Through the Farmers and Ranchers Stress Alliance Network, the Iowa Concern Hotline is available to residents of 12 north-central U.S. states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Call 800-447-1985 or go to extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern. Individuals can also email experts questions related to finance, legal issues, stress, and crisis and disaster. Calls, chats and emails are confidential. Language interpretation services are available.
FRSAN is funded by a grant from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
“Midwest farmers and ranchers face unprecedented stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and weather-related concerns,” said Karen Funkenbusch, University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist.
Mental health experts predict an increase in deaths by suicide due to the social isolation, economic stress and related factors, Funkenbusch said. “Farmers, because of their strong and independent nature, often are reluctant to talk about these issues.”
MU has resources to assist farmers, ranchers and their family members who may be struggling during harvest, Funkenbusch said. Visit Show Me Strong Families at facebook.com/ShowMeStrongFarmFamilies. The program is supported by a grant from USDA NIFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.