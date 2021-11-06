The Paris FFA chapter of Missouri was named the 2021 Model of Excellence during the third general session of the recent 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Paris FFA held weekly Zoom meetings during the pandemic, creating lessons that focused on the five quality standards of the growing leaders section of the Program of Activities. The chapter also held an event to cull the number of coyotes, which are predators in the area, and awarded prizes to participating community members. In another show of community support, the chapter visited each home in town, providing them with smoke detectors and batteries as needed. The FFA members worked with the local fire department to help install the fire detectors to ensure the safety of their community.
The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the organization’s mission and strategies. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a POA that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
National FFA recognizes the top chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters that receive three-star ratings during judging are eligible to compete for the premier chapter awards. Ten FFA chapters competed for the honor.
