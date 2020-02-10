The Missouri House of Representatives recently passed legislation addressing the issue of eminent domain. The legislation (HB 2033), sponsored by Rep. Jim Hansen, R-40, moved forward with a bipartisan 118-42 vote becoming the first piece of legislation to pass the House this legislative session. Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Mike Deering said the legislation will add clarity to eminent domain laws in the state and add protections for private property owners.
Rep. Hansen’s HB 2033 now moves to the Senate for consideration. The Senate also has companion legislation (SB 597) which passed out of the “Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment Committee” by a 6-5 vote. Deering said the association appreciates all House members who supported the legislation and noted Rep. Hansen’s leadership.
