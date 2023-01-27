Legal News

On Jan. 20, the Missouri Supreme Court handed Bayer’s legal team a win by granting a rare motion for a preliminary writ of prohibition to immediately halt a multi-plaintiff Roundup trial in the city of St. Louis. The trial was midway through jury selection and was scheduled to begin Jan. 23.

Bayer's law firm, Brian Cave Leighton Paisner, said such an action by a court is very rare and touted the ruling as a victory against venue-shopping by plaintiff attorneys. BCLP said the ruling “could shape law for thousands of product liability and mass tort cases.”

