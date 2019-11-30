Two members of Congress from Minnesota announced Nov. 14 they had secured the release of $100 million in dredging and restoration funds for the Upper Mississippi River to address the after-effects of this spring’s devastating flooding and the resulting higher-than-usual levels of silting.
Rep. Angie Craig, D-MN, announced on her website that she, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-MN, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-WI, persuaded the Office of Management and Budget to release the money. The three members recently sent a letter to the OMB urging that the money be released. The funds were included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump in June.
In the letter, the members noted that statutory language required the OMB to report to Congress on the status of the funds within 60 days, or by Aug. 11. That deadline passed with no report.
Craig said, “Farmers, families and communities across my district depend on the Mississippi river for their economic livelihoods. I am proud to have helped to secure essential funding that communities and business rely on to export their goods, driver economic growth and effectively responds to this year’s devastating spring floods.
“Unfortunately, these funds were delayed—but now, this aid will help ensure the economic viability of the many agricultural business and farmers who have faced extreme weather, difficult market conditions, and other factors that threaten their long-term success.”
David Murray can be reached at journal@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.