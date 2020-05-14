The Sustainable Farming Association's Crow River Chapter has determined that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and well-being of festival participants and the community at large, the 2020 Minnesota Garlic Festival, set for Aug. 15 in Hutchinson, Minn., is cancelled.
SFA and festival director Jerry Ford are exploring alternate ways to bring some of the benefits and features of the festival to our patrons, the garlic growers and our vendors; watch for news and updates at sfa-mn.org.
"We're committed to supporting the farmers, craftspeople, food purveyors and others who are integral to the festival, and we will do our best to keep the connections flowing with them and our loyal fans," Ford said.
The Crow River Chapter and Garlic Festival staff and volunteers are committed to bringing the festival back live in 2021.
