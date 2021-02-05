Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the
2021 Century Farm Program. Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
Federation, the Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.
Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when three requirements are met. The farm must be at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years—continuous residence on the farm is not required; and at least 50 acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by the State Fair Board of Managers President Ron Oleheiser, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap and Governor Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.
Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/; at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4400; or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices. The submission deadline is March 1, 2021. Recipients will be announced by early April. Previously recognized families should not reapply.
Information on the Century Farm Program will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.