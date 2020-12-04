Meeker FFA of Oklahoma was recently named the 2020 National Model of Excellence winner during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, held virtually this year.
The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the organization’s mission and strategies. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Members of Meeker FFA started noticing things in their small community they wanted to improve, such as hunger, a lack of safety knowledge, communicating with others and physical health. The chapter designed their POA to offer fun and practical solutions to these challenges. The chapter’s Food Wars activity, a Penny Wars-like food drive, provided Thanksgiving baskets for the community. This competition increased local participation and netted more than 1,100 items to donate.
