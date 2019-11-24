May Wes, Hutchinson, Minnesota, a manufacturer of aftermarket agricultural equipment, has introduced the John Deere tractor rear fender extension. Designed with the farmer in mind, the tractor fender extension helps keep field and road debris off windows, mirrors and fenders for safer and cleaner operation. The extensions are available for a wide range of John Deere row-crop tractors. The heavy duty plastic fender extensions feature a contour-fitting design and are approximately 7 3/4 inches wide with a length matching the existing fender. Each set includes one left and one right fender extension, plus mounting instructions and hardware. Installation is simple and fast; drilling is required. For more information, see a dealer, or visit www. maywes.com.
