May Wes, a Hutchinson, Minnesota-based leading manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket poly agricultural parts including the original Stalk Stompers, announced it has expanded its G4 Stalk Stomper product line to include John Deere C series corn heads.
Based on farmer feedback, the G4 Stalk Stomper features a simplified and space-saving torsion design that eliminates the spring, chain, pivot bolt and other features found in most Stalk Stompers, making it easier for one person to install, remove and reposition for transport or storage.
The G4 is more compact with a 12.7 inches shorter length than previous models, providing more clearance for track combines and hassle-free storage and transport on folding corn heads. May Wes widened the G4’s shoe to 12 inches for optimal stalk leveling and reduced its weight by 2%.
Manufactured from half-inch thick durable UHMW poly instead of steel, the G4’s shoe easily glides across the field and features a raised tail to prevent accidental reverse damage.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.maywes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.