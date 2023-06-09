The Propane Education & Research Council encourages producers to maximize their savings potential by taking advantage of current propane supplier programs, early order discounts, and filling tanks ahead of increasing demand.
Because it does not degrade over time, farmers using propane have the unique advantage of preparing for fuel needs months in advance. With on-site storage options and early-fill fuel contracts, producers can take more control over energy needs to keep operations running smoothly throughout the year.
“While it might seem early to begin thinking ahead to propane needs for harvest grain drying, or even winter weather heating, it’s never too early to fill propane tanks,” said Mike Newland, director of agriculture business development at PERC. “By starting those conversations with propane suppliers now, producers can maximize savings for months to come and ensure energy access is one less thing to worry about when things get busier on the farm.”
More than 90% of the nation’s propane is produced in the U.S., so supply is not an issue; but like any energy source, prices fluctuate throughout the year based on demand. Fuel contracts and early tank fills remove the risk of paying more in future months.
To help with determining propane needs, PERC has developed a Grain Drying Calculator tool at propane.com/propane-products/grain-dryers/. Available online at no cost, farmers can simply enter acres, estimated bushels per acre, and optimal moisture percentages to determine gallons needed.
