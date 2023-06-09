Propane-Other-Uses-Agriculture-Safety-callout-780x494-Propane-Supplier-and-Producer.jpeg

The Propane Education & Research Council encourages producers to maximize their savings potential by taking advantage of current propane supplier programs, early order discounts, and filling tanks ahead of increasing demand.

Because it does not degrade over time, farmers using propane have the unique advantage of preparing for fuel needs months in advance. With on-site storage options and early-fill fuel contracts, producers can take more control over energy needs to keep operations running smoothly throughout the year.

