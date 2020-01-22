The Montana Agri-Trade Exposition Show, Feb. 20 to 22, highlights agriculture products and services just in time for the upcoming spring season. Drawing visitors from a 500 miles radius, the MATE is the largest agriculture trade show in the region.
Since 1976 the MATE invites agricultural businesses to MetraPark for a three-day trade show. Equipment dealers bring in the latest models of tractors. Seed specialists display new varieties. Livestock nutritionists answer questions and provide strategies. Visitors attend because they can test out products, investigate new technologies, and come up with ideas to take back to the farm or ranch to make their operation better.
The MATE show focuses on agriculture, but it also features the Home & Health show. Businesses that offer products and services for the home set up in the Montana Pavilion. The home is a part of the farm or ranch after all. Clothing, food, nutrition, insurance, crafting supplies, and a menagerie of other things fill the Home & Health show.
Every year grand prizes are given away on the last day of the show. This year’s grand prizes are a John Deere lawn mower, a set of Livio hearing aides from the Hearing Aide Institute, and one ton of SweetPro from AgriBest Feeds. For a chance to win fill out the back of the MATE ticket and put it in the drawing drums. The winners will be announced Feb. 22 starting at 4 p.m..
Tickets are free and can be found at First Interstate Bank locations in Billings, Hardin, Miles City, Laurel, Columbus, Absarokee and Livingston. Tickets can also be picked up from vendors and the NILE Office or printed off the MATE website, www.themateshow.com. Without a ticket, entrance is $7.
