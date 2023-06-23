Residents of Matador, Texas, had almost no time to prepare on the evening of June 21, when a violent tornado developed over their town, killing four and injuring ten. The Texas Panhandle town consists of 570 people and is 70 miles northeast of Lubbock, Texas. This tornado brought with it 100 mile-per-hour winds and softball-sized hail, which caused widespread damage to the town, including destruction of businesses, homes, vehicles and livestock losses.
These deaths in Matador bring the total death toll for tornados in 2023 to 73 people. For comparison, last year 23 people were killed in tornadoes. The power went off shortly before the tornado hit, but is expected to be restored June 23 or 24. Thursday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration and is sending more state aid to Matador.
(0) comments
