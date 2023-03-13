Gov. Greg Gianforte recently proclaimed March 2023 Montana Agriculture Month to honor and celebrate the state’s agriculture industry, farmers and ranchers, and their contributions to the Montana way of life and the world. In his proclamation, the governor also declared the week of March 19 to 25, 2023, Montana Agriculture Week, and March 21, 2023, Montana Agriculture Day.
“With more than 27,000 farms and ranches across our state, agriculture is the bedrock of our economy and communities,” Gianforte said. “We’ll continue to promote and invest in value-added ag to create jobs, expand opportunities, and help our hardworking producers keep pace with a transforming industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.