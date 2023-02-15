The deadline to buy the Post-Application Coverage Endorsement, a recently expanded crop insurance offering from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, is March 15. First debuted in early 2022, PACE was developed under section 508(h) of the Federal Crop Insurance Act, after critical engagement with corn growers and a thorough actuarial review. PACE is for corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen in most counties in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and select counties in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, and South Dakota where non-irrigated corn is insurable. USDA’s Risk Management Agency rolled out PACE to support stewardship of fertilizer.
“We are excited to see USDA advance data-driven insurance policies that farmers can use to manage their risk and ensure the profitability of their operations,” said Deborah Atwood, AGree Strategic Advisor and Meridian Institute Senior Fellow. “We have seen good demand for PACE and would like to see additional crop insurance products that recognize conservation practices can reduce farmers’ risk over the long term. These types of insurance policies are grounded in rigorous actuarial analysis and peer-review process and can help strengthen the Federal Crop Insurance Program.”
