Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina, Kansas, and Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, have signed a master agreement to begin a research and testing partnership.
With this agreement, Great Plains Manufacturing and K-State will collaborate to conduct research, providing students with professional experience and hands-on learning opportunities.
As a part of this relationship, Great Plains Manufacturing has provided K-State with agricultural equipment for use in various university research programs. This relationship is part of a larger effort to expand corporate-student partnerships on campus and to make students aware of Great Plains Manufacturing as a resource for future employment opportunities.
David Disberger, Great Plains Manufacturing executive vice president, said, “Kansas State University is well-known for its contributions to research, and this agreement will serve as a building block for our continued cooperation. We look forward to many synergies between our organizations.”
