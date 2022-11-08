img_7956-min.jpeg

Courtesy photo.

U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-KS, convened a group of Kansas farmers and agricultural leaders at a Cargill grain elevator in Salina to pay tribute to the rich history of Kansas agriculture’s role in feeding the world. The Nov. 3 event featured David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme—the world’s largest humanitarian organization specializing in using American-grown commodities for international food assistance.

“The Big First District is the third largest agricultural-producing congressional district in the country, ranking number one in wheat production, sorghum production, and beef production,” Mann said. “To feed more people, we must encourage more people to become involved in production agriculture. American farmers can produce food more efficiently and effectively here than anywhere else in the world.”

