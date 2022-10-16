U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-KS, led 34 of his colleagues to send a letter to Robin Hutcheson, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regarding the new Entry-Level Driver Training regulations.

On Feb. 7, FMCSA implemented ELDT regulations as previously directed by Congress. Under these regulations, new drivers can only take a Commercial Driver’s License exam once they have been trained by an entry-level training provider certified by the FMCSA. This requirement has forced many small businesses to utilize third-party providers, which can cost thousands of dollars and take several weeks to complete.

