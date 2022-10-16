U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-KS, led 34 of his colleagues to send a letter to Robin Hutcheson, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regarding the new Entry-Level Driver Training regulations.
On Feb. 7, FMCSA implemented ELDT regulations as previously directed by Congress. Under these regulations, new drivers can only take a Commercial Driver’s License exam once they have been trained by an entry-level training provider certified by the FMCSA. This requirement has forced many small businesses to utilize third-party providers, which can cost thousands of dollars and take several weeks to complete.
Before the ELDT regulations took effect, states implemented the requirements to obtain a CDL. For the most part, existing CDL holders could train a new driver with a commercial learner’s permit for two weeks. After the training, the new driver could take the CDL written, and driving exams through the state’s DMV.
"While we appreciate the FMCSA's goal of increasing road safety, we feel the ELDT regulations have hurt the ability of small businesses to hire and train new drivers," wrote the members. "This requirement has proven especially difficult for agricultural and rural businesses as they often have seasonal employees and may not be located near an FMCSA-approved provider. Small businesses and consumers are already experiencing severe bottlenecks in the supply chain due to an extreme shortage of truck drivers. We fear the additional burden of the ELDT requirements will magnify these issues, making it more difficult for businesses to hire new drivers and deter potential drivers from getting a CDL entirely."
The letter asks FMCSA to clarify the ELDT regulations and mitigate their negative impact while promoting safety on the roads. The letter is supported by American Farm Bureau Federation, Kansas Farm Bureau, National Association of Wheat Growers, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, U.S. Custom Harvesters, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
