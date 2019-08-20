Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold a workshop Aug. 30, with a focus on helping women landowners discuss drainage issues on their farmland.
Excessive rains like those recently seen in Iowa can create drowned out spots in fields, which can reduce productivity. Discussion often emerges on the need for drainage on these fields and how to better address these situations, as well as how improved drainage will benefit landowners, how to work with neighbors and tenants, the costs and tax implications.
The workshop is free and will help attendees better manage farmland drainage decisions by discussing different styles of drainage systems that may be installed, including a discussion of how to address drainage water quality within the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.
The workshop will be taught by Kapil Arora, agricultural engineering specialist, and Kelvin Leibold, farm management specialist, both with ISU Extension and Outreach.
All landowners, tenants and stakeholders interested in farmland drainage are welcome.
The workshop will be held at the ISU Extension and Outreach Boone County office, 1327 SE Marshall Street. Register by Aug. 27 at 515-432-3882, orxboone@iastate.edu .
The program will start at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at no cost for those registered.
