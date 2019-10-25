In 2019, Make a Difference Day is Oct. 26 and University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist David Burton is encouraging individuals to celebrate the day by meeting and volunteering with their neighbors.
"Take the day to meet neighbors you do not already know or organize a neighborhood block party or workday," said Burton. "Working together is a great way to develop relationships."
Current research shows many Americans suffer from a lack of personal relationships, which leads to isolation, depression, and anger. Meanwhile, less than three percent of Americans say they know the names of their neighbors, know a fact about them and have spoken to their neighbors in the last month.
One of the first steps toward developing a relationship with neighbors is to learn and remember their names. Neighboring does take effort and time. It requires some purposeful planning. But it should be a priority and there are both personal and community benefits according to Burton.
"I am not saying that you try to be neighborly to everyone in town," said Burton. "However, what would your town look like if you made an effort to be neighborly to the people next door?"
Get resources to help with neighboring (like a video explaining how to use the neighbor chart) and learn more about online at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene.
To schedule a program for your organization or neighborhood to learn how to begin neighboring or the importance of it, call 417-881-8909 or email burtond@missouri.edu.
