An Oklahoma congressman is introducing a bill to exclude agriculture from a Securities and Exchange Commission climate disclosure rule.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who is a senior member of the Committee on Financial Services that provides oversight for the SEC, says it makes no sense to him that farmers and ranchers could be compelled to keep track of emissions data for climate control so he introduced the Protect Farmers from the SECT Act—a bill excluding them from data tracking. Lucas, a Republican, represents the Third District and is a past chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. The bill has 101 cosponsors and has been endorsed by many farm organizations.

