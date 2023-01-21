A former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee was selected to lead the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress.

Rep. Frank Lucas.png

Rep. Frank Lucas (Courtesy photo.)

“I am deeply honored that my colleagues have chosen me to lead the Science, Space, and Technology Committee,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-OK. “Our committee’s work ensures the United States remains the world’s leader in science and technology and stays competitive in the global economy. As chairman, I’m looking forward to getting right to work on forward-looking issues, including securing our supply chain for advanced technologies, renewing our leadership in space and aeronautics, researching ways to make American energy cleaner and more affordable, and combating the threats we face from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Courtesy photo.)
