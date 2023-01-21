Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee was selected to lead the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress.
“I am deeply honored that my colleagues have chosen me to lead the Science, Space, and Technology Committee,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-OK. “Our committee’s work ensures the United States remains the world’s leader in science and technology and stays competitive in the global economy. As chairman, I’m looking forward to getting right to work on forward-looking issues, including securing our supply chain for advanced technologies, renewing our leadership in space and aeronautics, researching ways to make American energy cleaner and more affordable, and combating the threats we face from the Chinese Communist Party.”
He also promised the committee would provide oversight particularly when it comes to waste, fraud and abuse.
“The Science Committee has a history of bipartisan work, and my hope is that we will continue to have a productive and collaborative relationship with our colleagues across the aisle. I’m looking forward to working with Ranking Member (Zoe) Lofgren on our shared priorities,” Lucas said. Lofgren is a Democrat from California.
Lucas has served as ranking member of the Science Committee since 2019, and prior to that was vice chairman. From 2011 to 2015 he was the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, where he led the passage of the 2014 farm bill. Lucas was also appointed by House Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson to that committee. He has been a part of the every agriculture bill since 1996.
“At a time when strengthening safety nets and accounting for higher input costs are a necessity, it’s the responsibility of the Committee to work across the aisle to craft a comprehensive 2023 farm bill, ensuring America’s farmers, ranchers, and families have the tools and resources they need to grow the food and fiber and thrive in a 21st century America,” Lucas said.
Recently the chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, said she will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of her term on Jan. 3, 2025.
“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” Stabenow said.
Stabenow was trailblazer herself when at the age of 24 she was elected to a county commission seat in 1974 and chaired the board. She was the first woman from Michigan to be elected to the U.S. Senate and was pleased with how her state has responded to challenges.
“I am ‘Made in Michigan.’ My work is deeply rooted in my love of our wonderful state. Whether protecting our Great Lakes, transforming mental health services, or ensuring our state can continue to make things and grow things to be competitive in our world economy,” the senator said. “I am proud that my accomplishments have made a difference in people’s lives and created a strong foundation for a healthy and prosperous future for our state.
“For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year farm bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies. It is also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs in our rural and urban communities.”
Her bipartisanship in agriculture matters earned her praise from the ranking member.
“I appreciate Chairwoman Stabenow’s leadership and our history of working well together to get important legislation, both to help producers and ensure children have access to healthy and nutritious meals during the summer, passed into law.,” said Sen. John Boozman, R-AR. “We will continue to build on those efforts as we work to pass a farm bill this year that will provide producers with the safety net they need during a very precarious time for agriculture. Last year, I was pleased to visit Michigan and then welcome Chairwoman Stabenow to Arkansas to kick off that process. Her work with former chairman Pat Roberts to pass the last farm bill that received a record number of votes in support on the Senate floor gives me confidence that we can move the next farm bill forward this year in the same manner to empower America’s farmers and ranchers to continue producing the safest, most affordable food supply in the world.”
After retirement Stabenow plans to stay active with her family and her 96-year-old mother.
