Lucas Metal Works uses high-quality steel and craftsmanship to produce their steel buildings, trim and roofing products. Lucas Metal Works, Ochelata, Oklahoma, employs expert welders and top of the line panel and trim specialists. In-house panel and purlin roll formers and trim break along with their professional operators means they manufacture custom building pieces in-house, while continuously insuring quality control throughout the entire building process. Lucas customers can rest easy knowing they are investing in steel products that look great, stand the test of time and, most importantly, save time, energy and money. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.lucasmetalworks.com.
