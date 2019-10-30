AG#28LucasBuilding1.JPG

Lucas Metal Works uses high-quality steel and craftsmanship to produce their steel buildings, trim and roofing products. Lucas Metal Works, Ochelata, Oklahoma, employs expert welders and top of the line panel and trim specialists. In-house panel and purlin roll formers and trim break along with their professional operators means they manufacture custom building pieces in-house, while continuously insuring quality control throughout the entire building process. Lucas customers can rest easy knowing they are investing in steel products that look great, stand the test of time and, most importantly, save time, energy and money. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.lucasmetalworks.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.