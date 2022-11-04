DSC_0034.jpeg

As dusk draws near in southern Dickinson County, Kansas, newlyweds Chance and Emma Jacobson enjoy each other while their family’s soybeans are harvested. On the horizon, wind turbines spin at the Diamond Vista Wind Farm, where Chance used to work. (Photo by Tim Unruh.)

A typical level of wheat harvest stress hovered over the Jacobson farm crew on a hot June night in 2021.

Topping that was a personal matter for young Chance Jacobson, Hope, Kansas, whose thoughts wandered to his gal pal, Emma Bathurst of Abilene. They’d met through mutual friends at church.

Leaning on a grain truck, Colton Jacobson watches the action with Bailey, Chance and Emma’s puppy. (Photo by Tim Unruh.)
Emma Jacobson unwinds after work with Bailey, their puppy. (Photo by Tim Unruh.)
Chance preps his combine for service near a grain sorghum field, while visiting with his bride, Emma Jacobson. (Photo by Tim Unruh.)
Emma Jacobson instructs Centre Middle School students in a greenhouse. She’s in her first year as agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at the school near Lost Springs in Marion County, Kansas. (Courtesy photo.)

