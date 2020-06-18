What will elder care look like after COVID-19? What have we learned? What will change? What can change? These questions and more will be answered by Eloy van Hal, the world-renowned co-founder of The Dementia Village, a successful small-scale senior housing community in the Netherlands.
Local elder care law firm, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A., of Hays, Wichita and Overland Park, Kansas, have partnered with five other life care planning law firms across the country to host a virtual town hall with Hal. The seminar is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. June 24, by reservation at https://bit.ly/EloyTownHall.
The village model pioneered by Eloy van Hall was and remains revolutionary. That model can and has enhanced the lives of those with dementia.
In a much better world, long-term care would be provided in less institutional settings, without long hallways or multiple people in each room. COVID-19 has necessitated a rethinking of the traditional long-term care setting. Together we will learn more about the future of long-term care, including the Green House Project and the small scale “Dementia Village” of The Netherlands.
