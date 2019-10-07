With more than 245,000 acres, northeast Kansas’ Doniphan County boasts some of the most fertile soil in the state. In addition to fertile soil, the county is also home to some of the steepest terrain in the state, making the preservation and conservation of those fertile soils a never-ending task.
“Water never travels alone,” says Doniphan county farmer Thad Geiger. “It is always taking something with it, and what we were seeing on our farm was that it was taking our most precious asset—our topsoil.”
Three years ago, during a County Conservation District meeting, it was discussed that a Kansas Water Office water technology farm could benefit northeast Kansas producers. Geiger saw the opportunity to further employ practices he had already been experimenting with on his farm to help fellow producers. The following years were spent further defining cropping rotation, location and testing.
Created in 2019, the Loess Hills Water Technology Farm is a three-year pilot public-private partnership, and marks the creation of the 15th water technology farm in Kansas.
In contrast to other water technology farms across the state which are mostly located over the Ogallala Aquifer, the testing and data collected on the Loess Hills Water Technology Farm will provide a better understanding of the soil health and water quality benefits that result from incorporating diversity in row cropping rotations rather than irrigation technologies and efficiencies.
To date, the farm is implementing a crop rotation of corn, corn, soybeans and wheat with a legume cover crop mix interseeded into the first rotation of corn and rye interseeded between the corn and soybeans. Following the wheat, a multispecies cover crop mix containing legumes is planted to provide nitrogen for the following corn crop.
“What we are doing with cover cropping and no-till is taking what our grandfathers did with corn, oats and clover rotations and ramping it up,” says Geiger.
Maintaining a purebred cow-calf operation, Geiger also sees cover cropping benefits from the perspective of a cattle producer.
“We are able to save on hay costs and accelerate soil health at the same time by grazing the cover crops planted on the row crop fields. The cows’ digestion of biomass, returning it to the soil in the form of manure, improves soil quality and lessens our input costs for both the cattle herd and next cash crop,” Geiger says.
As an official kick-off, Loess Hills Water Technology Farm hosted a field day on Sept. 10 to help area producers, educators and state agencies learn more about the practices and strategies the farm is implementing.
As one of the organizers of the water technology project, Doniphan County Conservation District Manager Chris Griffin shares that the focus of the day was to help attendees better understand how improving soil health directly correlates to improved water quality.
“We had about 50 people in attendance of the field day, and our goal was really to show how a producer can increase crop diversity and forage availability while maintaining farm viability. We want to show what the combination of practices being implemented will do for not only water quality but for Doniphan county soils, as well,” Griffin says.
The day hosted attendees from the Kansas Water Office, the KDA Division of Conservation, Kansas Corn Growers Association, K-State Extension, the Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Kansas Mesonet and Highland Community College, as well as several producers.
Educational outreach opportunities will begin this fall to offer Highland Community College and Doniphan county high school students the opportunity to participate in soil and water sampling. Area producers, crop advisors, extension personnel and conservation specialists will also have the opportunity to collaborate and benefit from the research being conducted on the public-private partnership Loess Hills Water Technology Farm. For more information about the KWO Water Technology Farms visit www.kwo.ks.gov.
Laura Handke can be reached at journal@hpj.com.
