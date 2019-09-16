The Nature Conservancy of Kansas has announced Oct. 12 will be the grand opening of Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park. The new state park, a collaboration between the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and The Nature Conservancy of Kansas, is located in Logan County between Scott City and Oakley.
On Oct. 12 the gates will open at 9 a.m., and trails will open at 11 a.m. Park visitors may hike two designated hiking trails—a 1.5-mile hike along the rim of the rocks or a 0.25-mile trek to a scenic viewpoint—at their own pace. A limited number of guided tours will also be available to visitors who register in advance.
Following the grand opening, regular visiting hours for Little Jerusalem will be sunrise to sunset year round. A daily vehicle permit costs $5, or visitors may gain entrance with an annual Kansas state parks vehicle pass.
To get to Little Jerusalem, take U.S. Highway 83 approximately 20 miles north of Scott City or 24 miles south of Oakley to Gold Road, turn west and go 3.5 miles to 400 Road, then turn north.
For more information or to register for a guided tour at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., visit nature.org/littlejerusalem. To learn more about Little Jerusalem and the adjacent Smoky Valley Ranch, go to http://bit.ly/LittleJerusalem.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
