The February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates showed few changes from the previous report for corn and soybeans. Corn ending stocks were 9.1% of total usage, reflecting a tight market.

Overall usage numbers didn’t change much, except for one number. Expected ethanol usage was reduced by 25 million bushels, from 5.275 billion bushels to 5.25 billion bushels, reflecting weaker demand in the ethanol markets.

