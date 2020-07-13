Designed for maximum convenience and versatility, the new LiftMaster 4000 lift table from LiftWise, Waco, Texas, has a fully lowered height of only 8.5 inches. It can be used to lift and lower a variety of parts into the ideal position for maintenance, service and other needs. Featuring a low profile and compact design, the LiftMaster 4000 is valuable to any heavy equipment shop, repair facility or other service operation. The LiftMaster 4000 has a maximum capacity of 4,000 pounds when raised. Fully extended, the lifting table rises to 27 inches. A wide pedestal with vertical protrusions gives the lifting surface a saddle-like feel to allow for safely securing loads. Additionally, an optional flat tabletop and arm attachments can be used to better lift various components, such as rock guards, pumps, belly guards and engine covers. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.lift-wise.com.
