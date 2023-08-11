Lesser Prairie-Chicken

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares in the success reported March 31, by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, on the status of the lesser prairie-chicken. (Photo courtesy of CPW.)

Various entities continue to keep tabs on what might be in the offing for lesser prairie-chicken habitat in western Kansas.

Recently, Cameron Edwards, a group of Kansas agricultural producers, and the Kansas Natural Resource Coalition filed suit against the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to block Endangered Species Act protective regulations for the lesser prairie-chicken that would dramatically restrict land use across millions of acres.

