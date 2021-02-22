In 2019, Lely announced plans for its new North American campus, furthering its commitment to Pella, the state of Iowa and the dairy producers across North America.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place last fall at the company’s new location in Pella, Iowa. Lely North America President Chad Huyser led the event, and the new campus expects to be open in the first quarter of 2022.
“This acquisition and expansion for our new campus will allow Lely to further support the North American dairy industry and our Lely Center distribution partners across the United States and Canada,” Huyser said. “This first phase of build-out will accommodate our needs today and into the future. With a much larger site plan established, we have the flexibility and designs in place to further expand as the level of adoption of automation expands and new technology continues to be introduced.”
Lely North America’s new campus spans nearly 60 acres at the intersection of IA-163 and 250th Ave./Adams Ave.
The company plans to move all its current operations from existing facilities under one roof upon completion. The new facility includes approximately 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and professional space, as well as a state-of-the-art training facility for use by employees and Lely’s distribution partners throughout North America. The current production activities include manufacturing of the Lely Astronaut A5 robotic milking system and Lely Luna cow brushes, but the new facility adds the ability to manufacture additional products in the Lely portfolio.
“As we have been on this journey to bring automation and technology solutions forward in North America for more than 20 years, we are also excited to continue to invest in the North American dairy and livestock industry with this new campus expansion. Our first investment in facilities came more than 10 years ago in Pella, and we are proud to further that commitment toward the local community, the State of Iowa and most importantly our dairy producers across North America,” said Andre van Troost, CEO of the Lely Group.
in North America. With this expansion, the company looks forward to better meeting the needs of its customers, Lely Centers and employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.
About Lely North America
Lely North America, based in Pella, Iowa, is part of the Lely Group, founded in 1948. Lely directs all effort toward creating a sustainable, profitable and enjoyable future in farming for its customers. Using the cow as a center point, the company develops premium robotics and data systems that increase animal welfare, flexibility and production on dairy farms.
For more than 25 years, Lely has been the leader in the sale and service of automated milking systems to successive generations of dairy farmers across the globe. Every day, Lely inspires its employees to offer customers innovative solutions and be reliable partners for long-term advice and support. With its head office in The Netherlands and a worldwide network of dedicated Lely Center locations for tailor-made sales and support, the Lely Group is active in more than 40 countries and employs over 1,500 people. www.lely.com
For more information, please contact Bellana Putz, Corporate Communications at Lely North America: bputz@lely.com, 641-621-2700.
