pollinator_habitat_original.jpg

The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Aug. 17 at noon CDT will feature Jorgen Rose, habitat and policy viability manager at Practical Farmers of Iowa. Rose is part of the team that works with farmers to connect them with people, networks, education and resources they need to build more resilient farms and communities.

In promoting healthy and resilient ecosystems, Practical Farmers of Iowa supports farmers with integrating multi-benefit edge-of-field and habitat conservation practices into their operations to benefit wildlife, water quality, soil health, climate change and the farm's bottom line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.