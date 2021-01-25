Leadership Kansas, one of the country's oldest and most distinguished statewide leadership programs, recently announced it has launched a new program aimed at the state's young professionals—Kansas Emerging Leaders.
"Similar to Leadership Kansas, KEL will provide young professionals the opportunity to learn about the many aspects of our great state and the many opportunities it offers. And how past, present, and future challenges impact its regions and communities," said Leadership Kansas Executive Director Jeff Chapman. "The program also will partner participants with mentors and provide leadership skills training so they have the knowledge and tools to lead our state to a bright and successful future. We want these young leaders to learn about Kansas and why they should remain here for the future."
Chapman said KEL was developed based on feedback from the more than 1,400 Leadership Kansas alumni who believed the state needed a leadership program for Kansans between 22 to 32 years old.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Must work or live in Kansas.
• Must be an outstanding leader, already involved in campus or community programs.
• Must express an interest to stay in Kansas and become more involved.
Nominations for KEL's 2021 class may be submitted at www.LeadershipKansas.org/nominate-KEL until April 15.
