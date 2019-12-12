Twenty-six people from across Arkansas recently graduated from LeadAR, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s leadership program, bringing the total number of graduates to nearly 500 in the past 35 years.
The group members, who represent 15 Arkansas counties, spent nearly two years developing their leadership skills and gaining a better understanding of key economic and social issues facing Arkansas. They celebrated completion of the 22-month program at a ceremony Nov. 15 in Little Rock.
Throughout the program, participants attend three-day seminars about every eight weeks, meet some of the state’s top industry leaders, practice their policy-making skills, tour communities throughout the state and visit with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. The program culminates with an international study tour, to learn how international issues and policy impact Arkansas and to see the world from a different perspective. Each of the program’s 18 classes have visited a different country—Class 18 toured Belgium and Netherlands.
Congratulations to Anthony Armstrong of Little Rock, Ana Phakhin of Springdale, Arlisa Harris of Forrest City, Brad McGinley of Sheridan, Curtis Moore of Lincoln, Christian Olson of Little Rock, Chris Wasson of El Dorado, Donette Spann of Cabot, Ethan Dunbar of Lewisville, Gayla Bradley of Clinton, Gina Radke of North Little Rock, Jacob Box of McGehee, Jason Hayes of Brinkley, Jonathan Duran of Benton, Jennifer Johnson of Blytheville, Kyle T. Miller of Helena, Lori Burrows of Little Rock, Marc Harrison of Little Rock, Mary Wood of Russellville, Rickey McCauley, Ryan McGeeney of Little Rock, Sudha Bande of Little Rock, Stephanie Malone of Little Rock, Maddison Stone of Wynne, Tyler McDonald of Lewisville, and Yolanda Wallace of West Helena.
To learn more about LeadAR, visit www.uaex.edu/LeadAR or contact Emily Smith at Elsmith@uaex.edu or 501-671-2138.
