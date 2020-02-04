Pesticide recertification, integrated pest management and basic landscape design are all on the lineup for the Landscape Expo Feb. 20 at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, 1371 W Altheimer Dr., Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The expo gives growers the chance to renew their commercial applicator license for pesticides as well as discuss landscape maintenance and products, and ask questions, said Ryan Neal, Benton County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“This is an opportunity for recertification training in all ornamental pesticide application as well as private applicators,” Neal said. “In addition to certification, anyone dealing with landscapes in northwest Arkansas will benefit from the information that will be presented here.”
Attendees may register online at https://bit.ly/2020-Landscape-Expo. Registration the morning of the event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The registration deadline is Feb. 17 and the $25 fee includes lunch.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.
