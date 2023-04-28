Rural Issues.png

A Nebraska couple is suing the Environmental Protection Agency for the right to contest an environmental fine in open court, instead of before an internal EPA panel.

Their lawsuit against EPA was filed April 20, six days after the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that federal agencies cannot preclude plaintiffs from seeking immediate relief in law courts instead of waiting until their internal agency processes are exhausted, often a lengthy and expensive process.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.