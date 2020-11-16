C2 Energy Capital LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced that Land O'Lakes, Inc. has subscribed to three of its completed community solar garden projects near the farmer-owned agricultural cooperative's Minnesota headquarters. Offering farmers resources to help mitigate environmental impacts while increasing profit margins, Land O'Lakes is a subscriber to the clean power generated by the community solar gardens owned and operated by C2 Energy Capital near Woodbury, Minnesota.
The community solar projects total over 4 megawatts in size and are installed with SolarEdge inverter technology known for maximizing project energy yields and delivering the most advanced safety for rapid shutdown. Anticipated to produce more than 2,000,000 kilowatt-hours per year, the site's solar energy production is the equivalent of offsetting 1,537 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually or equal to the amount of carbon sequester by 1,847 acres of forests in one year.
As one of the largest farmer-owned agriculture cooperatives in the United States, Land O'Lakes, Inc. launched its sustainability solutions business unit, Truterra, in 2016 to advance and connect its stewardship efforts throughout the food system with scale.
C2 Energy Capital's renewable energy project portfolio includes over 120 operating projects that span 16 states including landfill solar, distributed generation, commercial and industrial, large-scale, and community solar projects. With deep solar project financing and development knowledge, C2 Energy Capital brings a successful track record of decades of project acquisition, development, and completion.
